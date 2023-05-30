'Made-to-fade' ephemeral tattoos are helping people getting medical tattoos

(WXYZ) — Targeted cancer treatment is all about precision and consistency. To ensure treatment is in the same spot every time, patients receive small, permanent tattoos.

However, for a range of reasons, from religious, cultural or personal preference, some patients don't want a permanent mark on their body. There were few choices, until now.

Imam Mohammad Nardini of Dearborn's American Muslim Center is a religious leader and cancer survivor. He knows the physical and emotional toll the diagnosis can take

"When you get the news that you had cancer, it was shocking," he said.

It can also create tension. Targeted cancer therapy often requires a small permanent tattoo to align with radiation treatment. But some religions like Christianity, Islam and Judaism all have some prohibitions against permanent body markings - like tattoos. And while there are allowances for medical purposes, a new alternative may make the allowance unnecessary.

Henry Ford Health radiation oncology resident Dr. Eric Schaff, working with principal investigator Dr. Farzan Siddiqui and research engineer Marissa Gilbert, are conducting clinical trials of ephemeral, made-to-fade tattoos that allow for the precision needed for radiation treatment, but disappear with time.

"Something that would be more acceptable to our patients, which is essential for the six or seven-week duration of the treatment, but doesn't stay forever," Siddiqui said.

For cultural and religious reasons and personal preference. The small tattoos are small but may be clustered and still visible - a constant reminder of prior cancer treatment.

"With breast cancer, for example, some of these tattoos may be really high up on the chest," Siddiqui said. "And then depending upon what these women want to wear after their treatment is done, it may be unsightly."

Other temporary options such as henna have been tried, but they can fade before treatment is complete, and reapplying the tattoos creates room for error.

Another benefit, the ephemeral tattoos are less painful than permanent tattoos, which are applied with a larger hypodermic needle.

None of the 15 patients in the current study have had negative reactions to ephemeral tattoos. And now they are waiting for them to fade away.

Nardini, who had to undergo the old way, says he is still grateful for the skill of Siddiqui and the rest of the team that saved his life.

"Thanks to all the doctors and, you know, all of the nurses that they go in and I do help you," he said.

Ephemeral Tattoos meet all required medical standards, but they are not solely for medical use. There are eight ephemeral studios across the county that can do virtually any kind of tattoo that will fade over time. The closest studio to metro Detroit is in Chicago.