Madison Heights bank robbery suspect arrested after attempting to carjack WSU student

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A suspect is in police custody after attempting to carjack a Wayne State University student late Thursday afternoon.

Officers say the suspect was also involved in the Madison Heights Chase bank robbery Wednesday night.

The Warren Police Department and Madison Heights Police had approached the suspect's home in Warren when they saw him enter a vehicle.

The man sped off and officers chased him all the way to Wayne State University's campus.

According to police, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence on Anthony Wayne Drive.

Police say the man got out of the car and ran into the University Club Apartments parking lot, where he attempted to carjack a student.

The student suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The suspect is now in police custody where he will be charged with attempted carjacking, police say.

Madison Heights police will handle the alleged bank robbery charges, officials say.