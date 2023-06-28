Watch Now
News

Actions

Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

madonna%20concert_1458176266846_34209538_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Kin Cheung
<p>FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2016 file photo, U.S. singer Madonna performs during the Rebel Heart World Tour in Macau, China. Madonna has angered fans by starting a concert in the Australian city of Brisbane more than two hours late and finishing the show early Thursday morning, March 17 after the last train had left the venue. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)</p>
madonna%20concert_1458176266846_34209538_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 16:32:57-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 "Celebration" tour due to what her manager called a "serious bacterial infection" and her ongoing recovery.

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday.

He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. Tour promoter Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary's post.

The manager said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV