Mailboat rescue saves man who attempted to swim across the Detroit river

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A mailboat crew's quick thinking helped save a man in the Detroit river overnight.

A man claiming to be an American citizen from Florida jumped into the frigid Detroit river from Windsor, Canada, trying to swim into the United States.

The Detroit Fire Department confirms with 7 News Detroit that a DFD fireboat responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. Monday night of a 30-year-old man floating in the water.

A J.W. Westcott company crew member spotted the man floating down the Detroit River in a life boat. They were able to get him out just before the Fireboat arrived.

The crew member who first spotted him said once the man was on the boat, he initially appeared disoriented or under the influence. The crew member shared his firsthand account of what happened.

“Captain Neal and I were getting ready to do a delivery on a freighter coming through," said J.C. Sharp. "We heard an emergency broadcast come over the marine traffic radio. Captain Neal acted quickly. And, we were able to get out to the vessel in front of us, the J.W. Westcott. And, we headed up river to try and find the gentleman and ensure his safety...I know he entered from the Canadian side and was trying to get back into the United States. We got a call pretty quickly over the marine traffic radio. But, it seemed like he had been in there a while. And, he was about half way across the river."

Water rescues are not uncommon here. Last July, there was a construction worker who fell 150 feet into the water from the Ambassador Bridge. It was once again J.W. Westcott company that went out to rescue that man from the water.

As for this situation, DFD says an EMS unit transported the man to a local hospital in stable condition.