The new section of a 42-inch water main line in Auburn Hills has been placed and is fixed, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority, but a lot of work remains in the days ahead.

Hear from GLWA CEO Sue Coffey in the video below

GLWA CEO Sue Coffey speaks on latest updates on Auburn Hills water main break

Watch the full press conference and our segment from the Noon show below

Officials hold press conference on water main repairs after leak in Auburn Hills

'Major milestone' reached as replacement pipe placed in Auburn Hills; here are the next steps

GLWA CEO Sue Coffey said at a press conference on Tuesday that the pipe is officially fixed, and at 2 a.m. Tuesday, the pipe was full and the new section held.

Watch previous coverage on the water main break below

Replacement pipe in as massive water main break in Oakland County impacts thousands

Now, it's up to the communities to execute the plan to return the system to normal functioning operation.

However, officials are still asking the community to keep water demands low on the system, and Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said that residents can now shower, but to keep them quick.

If all goes to plan, Coffey said that they hope to have pressure restored to communities on Thursday, and then a boil water advisory will be discussed after that, followed by testing, which could be done Sunday or Monday. However, Coffey reminded people that if they are thrown a curveball, the timelines could be pushed back.

According to the GLWA, the break occurred Sunday morning at River Woods Park in Auburn Hills.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair the pipe and restore water to the Village of Lake Orion, Orion Township and Auburn Hills, plus areas of Rochester Hills.

Watch below: New water pipe welded into place in Auburn Hills

Crews race to repair Oakland County water main break, residents face days without water

There is also a boil water advisory in place for residents and businesses in Rochester Hills and Oakland Township, who have also been asked to conserve water.

Barnett said that they need volunteers at least through the weekend to help others at water distribution sites and other services. You can learn more here: Sign up to volunteer at one of our water distribution sites. Sign up to volunteer a service.

There are also three hydration stations that will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. They are:

Wildwood Amphitheater

2700 Joslyn Court

Lake Orion, MI 48360

NOTE: PLEASE ENTER OFF OF WALDON AND EXIT OFF OF JOSLYN

Village of Lake OrionAtwater Park

426 Atwater Street

Lake Orion, MI 48362

Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills Department of Public Works

1500 Brown Road

Auburn Hills, MI 48326