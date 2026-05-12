'Major milestone' reached as replacement pipe placed in Auburn Hills; here are the next steps

The new section of a 42-inch water main line in Auburn Hills has been placed and is fixed, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority, but a lot of work remains in the days ahead.
Hear from GLWA CEO Sue Coffey in the video below
Watch the full press conference and our segment from the Noon show below
GLWA CEO Sue Coffey said at a press conference on Tuesday that the pipe is officially fixed, and at 2 a.m. Tuesday, the pipe was full and the new section held.
Watch previous coverage on the water main break below
Now, it's up to the communities to execute the plan to return the system to normal functioning operation.
However, officials are still asking the community to keep water demands low on the system, and Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said that residents can now shower, but to keep them quick.
If all goes to plan, Coffey said that they hope to have pressure restored to communities on Thursday, and then a boil water advisory will be discussed after that, followed by testing, which could be done Sunday or Monday. However, Coffey reminded people that if they are thrown a curveball, the timelines could be pushed back.
According to the GLWA, the break occurred Sunday morning at River Woods Park in Auburn Hills.
Crews have been working around the clock to repair the pipe and restore water to the Village of Lake Orion, Orion Township and Auburn Hills, plus areas of Rochester Hills.
Watch below: New water pipe welded into place in Auburn Hills
There is also a boil water advisory in place for residents and businesses in Rochester Hills and Oakland Township, who have also been asked to conserve water.
Barnett said that they need volunteers at least through the weekend to help others at water distribution sites and other services. You can learn more here: Sign up to volunteer at one of our water distribution sites. Sign up to volunteer a service.
There are also three hydration stations that will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. They are:
Wildwood Amphitheater
2700 Joslyn Court
Lake Orion, MI 48360
NOTE: PLEASE ENTER OFF OF WALDON AND EXIT OFF OF JOSLYN
Village of Lake OrionAtwater Park
426 Atwater Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
Auburn Hills
Auburn Hills Department of Public Works
1500 Brown Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326