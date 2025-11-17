Major traffic changes hit I-696 in Oakland County with ramp closures lasting through 2026

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Drivers using westbound I-696 in Oakland County face significant changes as several key exit ramps have closed for the next phase of the Restore the Ruther project, with closures expected to last through late 2026.

"It's been a little rough, but we're getting through it," driver Fred Poe said.

The freeway remains open in the westbound direction, but commuters need to prepare for longer travel times and limited exit options. Only four exits remain open: I-75, Woodward Avenue, Southfield Road and Telegraph Road.

"Drivers need to prepare," said Diane Cross, a Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Cross explained that traffic backups are already forming near Ryan Road as drivers approach the construction zone.

"If you're on westbound I-696 (and) you're coming in near Ryan, you may already start seeing brake lights because of the decision that folks have to make a little further west," Cross said.

That decision involves navigating where the freeway splits into two sections. Drivers heading to I-75 must stay right, while those continuing on I-696 need to stay left.

"Going into work has been difficult for me," driver Thanvir Miah said.

The limited exits are creating challenges for daily commuters. Miah discovered the closures during his Monday morning commute to work.

"Typically, I would go into Bermuda (Avenue) and take a U-turn into work but because of that delay, I have to drive another mile or two more west to kind of make the same route," Miah said.

The construction is also affecting traffic on alternate routes. Justin Hill, who uses mile roads for his commute, noticed increased congestion Monday morning.

"I know it's impacting the flow of traffic, especially like on 8 Mile with other people traveling from north downtown, things like that," Hill said.

Several exits including Evergreen Road, Greenfield Road and Coolidge Highway are expected to remain closed until late 2026 as part of the ongoing infrastructure project.

Despite the inconvenience, some drivers are adapting to the changes. Fred Poe acknowledged the challenges but remained optimistic.

"It's a little inconvenient, but I think we'll survive with it," Poe said.

Alex Ely described the impact on his daily drive.

"Definitely not a fun drive, which was once a lot easier to do," Ely said.

MDOT advises drivers to plan extra time for their commutes and consider alternate routes when possible during the 12-month construction period.

