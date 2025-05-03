Make-A-Wish Michigan raises funds at Detroit Zoo event to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses

(WXYZ) — Around 2,000 people gathered at the Detroit Zoo for the 27th annual Walk for Wishes event to support Make-A-Wish Michigan's mission of fulfilling wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

The fundraiser aims to collect $365,000 this year to help grant wishes for 525 Michigan children facing critical health challenges, up from 500 wishes granted last year.

"I just love the mission of Make-A-Wish Michigan," said Cecilia White, who brought her friend to the event.

"Makes me feel more motivated to raise money and to walk, so I'm happy to do it," said Veronica Beasley Robinson.

The event celebrated wish kids like 10-year-old Zoe, who visited Disney World in Florida last year while battling a rare bone marrow disorder.

"I loved it!" Zoe Vulgaris said about her Disney experience.

Her mother, Rachel Vulgaris, expressed profound gratitude for the organization's impact on their family.

"Thank you! Really, there are no other words than thank you... cause it really changed our lives," said Rachel.

Michael Hull from Make-A-Wish Michigan emphasized the need to reach more children in need.

"We know 800 kids diagnosed in the state of Michigan alone, that means we have to do more. And it starts with more kids referred to us," said Hull, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish Michigan.

Hull also clarified that families don't need to go through hospitals to access their services.

"No, you don't. Of course, you can go through your doctor. But you can reach out to us on your own. And we will talk to you through the process," said Hull.

Another wish recipient, Ryder, shared his experience visiting Washington, D.C.

"Martin Luther King," Ryder said when asked about his favorite monument, "because he is an alpha like my dad."

His father, Terrence Washington, described the emotional impact of seeing community support at the event.

"Very emotional; I walked in today, I saw all the people, and it was so heartwarming. I almost shed a tear. But I couldn't let everybody see, but it's amazing to see all the support from the community," said Terrence.

Luanne Thomas Ewald from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital noted that rising costs make fundraising increasingly important.

"Disney is always the number one wish for Make-A-Wish throughout the country, and as we see airline prices rise and Disney tickets rise, that just makes us raise more money," said Ewald, Chief Operating Officer, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, University of Michigan Health.

I was on the ground at the Detroit Zoo capturing these special moments with wish kids and their families during this meaningful fundraising event.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Michigan and/or to contribute, head to https://wish.org/michigan

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

