EASTPOINTE, MICH. (WXYZ) — A man accused of leading police on a dangerous early-morning chase through three Macomb County communities is now behind bars after officers say he crashed his vehicle, then fled on foot with a steak knife.

The suspect, 34-year-old Demarco Vines, appeared in front of a judge in Eastpointe's district court on Friday afternoon, where authorities say he became uncooperative. He was charged with multiple felonies, including:



Police Officer – Fleeing – Third Degree – Penal Code, a 5-year felony

Two Counts: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault), a 4-year felony

Police Officer – Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing, a 2-year felony

If convicted, Vines could face 15 years in prison.

Watch Peter Maxwell's report in the video player below:

Man accused of leading police on erratic Macomb County chase arrested after fleeing with steak knife

Police say the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday, when Eastpointe police were alerted to a man wanted for a felony knife assault in Roseville. The suspect had already fled from Roseville officers in a blue Dodge Caliber.

Eastpointe police then spotted the suspect on 9 Mile. That's when investigators say the man started driving erratically and took off when officers tried to pull him over.

What followed was a dangerous pursuit through Eastpointe.

"The suspect was driving very erratically he was driving anywhere from 10 mph to stopping in the middle of the road to speeding up to 70," Eastpointe Police Detective Alexander Holish said.

As the chase unfolded, officers were forced to make a split-second decision.

"The suspect attempted to strike another scout car coming to assistant at a high rate of speed in a head on collision. The officer was able to maneuver away from the suspect," Holish said.

Dash cam video shows the suspect's vehicle colliding with an Eastpointe police SUV. That's when the sergeant called for a PIT maneuver at 8 Mile and Gratiot.

When the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect took off on foot but was arrested by Warren police.

During his arraignment, Vines became uncooperative with the court.

"Listen sir, I don't know why you don't understand that you are.. You know better," Vines said.

Vines was already out on personal bond for resisting or assaulting a police officer in a case out of Wayne County. In 2023, a Roseville police officer petitioned for Vines to be hospitalized for mental health reasons. Based on court records, it appears he was hospitalized in August.

At one point during his arraignment, Vines sat down on the floor when the judge set his bond.

"Let's set bond at $750,000 dollars cash or surety only. I want a bondsman," Eastpointe Judge Mark Makoski said.

Vines will undergo a mental health screening, and if released, he must wear a steel cuff GPS tether. He will be back in court on November 17th,2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

