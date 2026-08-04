Man acquitted in Samantha Woll murder case still in prison amid parole limbo

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michael Jackson-Bolanos remains in prison despite the parole board granting his release, and his attorneys are demanding answers.

Jackson-Bolanos was acquitted in the murder of prominent Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll but was sentenced to at least 18 months in prison for lying to police. He was set to be released on parole last month but was not.

In July 2024, a jury found him not guilty of premeditated murder but was deadlocked on felony murder.

His former trial attorney, Purna Krishnamoorthy, and his current attorney, Austin Gregory, spoke out Tuesday about their client still being held despite being granted parole.

WXYZ Austin Gregory and Purna Krishnamoorthy

"He's eligible for parole on a sentence he's actually serving and the parole board determined he should be released," Krishnamoorthy said.

"At some point, we have to ask, what exactly is keeping Michael Jackson Bolanos in prison?" Krishnamoorthy said.

Krishnamoorthy and Gregory claim Jackson-Bolanos' release has been delayed multiple times because of the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

They say the latest delay stems from a warrant recently filed in connection to a 2020 incident involving Jackson-Bolanos, which included allegations of resisting and obstructing a police officer, as well as an open container violation.

Gregory addressed the timeline of the case.

"The timeline for the interest of justice was five years and 354 days ago," Gregory said.

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The office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy issued a statement regarding the new charges:

"These charges were issued without the knowledge or approval of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. When she became aware of them yesterday, she immediately ordered that the charges be dismissed," the statement said.

On the question of Jackson-Bolanos' parole, Worthy's office said:

"The People disagree with the Parole Board's decision to release Mr. Jackson-Bolanos from prison and have challenged that decision through the appropriate means of seeking leave to appeal from the Circuit Court and not in the press," the statement said.

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Attorney Todd Flood of Flood Law was not involved in the Jackson-Bolanos case but offered his perspective on the prosecutor's position.

"They want the parole denied because they firmly believe that the evidence is strong enough that this man is a murderer," Flood said.

Flood added that while he understands the prosecutor's stance, the legal reality presents a challenge.

"I can see in a case like this where they want to fight parole, they want to fight it because they feel like they have a guilty man but you have to go on what he was found guilty of," Flood said.

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