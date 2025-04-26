Man and woman killed after SUV crashes into them at Detroit bus stop

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man and a woman were killed after a vehicle crashed into them as they were sitting at a bus stop in Detroit on Friday, police said.

It happened around 7 p.m. near Fenkell Avenue and Evergreen Road.

Police provide information about the incident in the video player below:

Detroit police provide information on fatal pedestrian crash

Police said a gray SUV was traveling southbound on Evergreen Road at a high rate of speed. The SUV veered into the northbound lanes and then into a bus stop area.

A man and a woman were sitting at the bus stop and the vehicle hit them. The SUV kept driving into a BP gas station nearby and hit a another vehicle at a gas pump.

Both the man and woman died. No other injuries were reported.

The driver, a female, was taken into custody.

Police are working to determine a cause.

“It’s a tragedy. We feel for all involved and it’s just a tragedy,” Detroit Police Cmdr. Ryan Connor told reporters at the scene.

