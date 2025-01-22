Man arrested after firing shots outside downtown Detroit federal building

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was arrested after firing gunshots in front of the Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building in downtown Detroit on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the federal building on Michigan Avenue near Cass Avenue.

According to Detroit police, the man pulled up to the building and started firing shots. He was detained by Federal Protective Service and taken into Detroit police custody.

One weapon was recovered, Detroit police said.

Detectives said no injuries or damage was reported. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police continuing to investigate.

