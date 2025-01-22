Watch Now
News

Actions

Man arrested after firing shots outside downtown Detroit federal building

police siren light
FILE
police siren light
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was arrested after firing gunshots in front of the Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building in downtown Detroit on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the federal building on Michigan Avenue near Cass Avenue.

According to Detroit police, the man pulled up to the building and started firing shots. He was detained by Federal Protective Service and taken into Detroit police custody.

One weapon was recovered, Detroit police said.

Detectives said no injuries or damage was reported. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a tip or a story idea? Share your voice with us!