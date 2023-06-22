Man arrested for smashing windows out of at least 8 Royal Oak businesses along Woodward

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — Royal Oak Police say they have arrested a man accused of smashing and shattering windows at several businesses along Woodward Avenue. The suspect is accused of hitting a total of eight businesses. Some of the incidents were caught on surveillance video.

"To review the security footage and see someone just mindlessly walking down Woodward and causing damage was tough to swallow," Doug Mason, owner of 246 Garage, a luxury and exotic car shop said.

It was the opening day for the businesses and 29 of his cars has their windows smashed out.

"I mean we had about $400,000 worth of cars in here. It was scary. My first thought was, I hope this guy doesn't want to get in," Mason said.

Bourlier's Barbecue is another business that got hit. The man shattered a window of the business with a rock and then damaged a red van before police found him hiding behind the building.

Police say the surveillance footage was enough evidence to press charges against the man.

"I hope the guy can get some help. It sucks to be a brand new business and incur the cost of broken windows and things like that," Mason said. "Hopefully [I] just to get some of our money back."

For now, Mason is keeping the rock that was thrown through his building at his storefront. He says while the incident is no laughing matter, it definitely made his grand opening memorable.

"It obviously wasn't the warm welcome we were hoping for," he said.

Police say that even though the man was arrested, he may have been struggling with mental illness and was turned over for evaluation.