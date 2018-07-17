Man caught on camera stealing jewelry from Southfield jeweler, police search for suspect

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Southfield Police is asking for your help to identify a suspect involved in a jewelry theft on June 6.

The suspect pictured above entered the Giorgio Conti Jewelers on Greenfield Road and asked to see several jewelry pieces. Police say when the employee turned away, the suspect took a piece of jewelry from the counter and put it down his shirt.

The suspect is described as an older black male, between 5-feet 6-inches and 5-feet 10-inches, with black and grey hair, glasses and wearing a blue and white shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe the man committed a similar theft in January 2017. The suspect is again seen on camera putting jewelry down his shirt. On that date, he was wearing a red, white and blue jacket and a blue striped skull cap.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should contact Southfield Police at (248) 796-5500.