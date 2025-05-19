Man accused of killing Warren roommate & trying to cover up crime

MT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 26-year-old man has been charged after allegedly killing his roommate and trying to cover it up two years ago.

Prosecutors say that Donald Renfroe shot and killed his roommate, James Wilkinsm, in their apartment in Warren on June 8, 2023. Wilkins, a father, was previously reported missingby his family the day after that alleged killing.

Police say that after shooting and killing his roommate, Renfroe and an accomplice, Darius Glenn, tried to cover up the murder.

Warren police detectives found evidence of the shooting in the apartment, with the body of Wilkins being discovered five months later with information provided to police by Glenn.

As part of a plea bargain, Glenn testified against Renfroe at a preliminary exam in April of 2024.

Earlier in court today, Renfroe pled no contest to the following charges:



Second-degree homicide (punishable for life or any number of years)

Tampering with evidence (10 years)

Concealing the death of an individual (five years)

Felony firearm (two years)

Renfroe is set to be sentenced in July.

“Mr. Wilkin’s life was cut short in the very dwelling that should have been his safe place. My office stands as the voice of the victim to bring justice to this horrible act that stole this victim's life and destroyed a family,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement announcing the charges.