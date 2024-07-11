Man charged after allegedly breaking into Sylvan Township water treatment plant

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Belleville man has been charged after allegedly breaking into the Sylvan Township Water treatment plant earlier this week.

A Do Not Drink Water Advisory was issued in the township as a precaution on Monday, and the water was deemed safe to use a few days later.

33-year-old Matthew Gary Tieppo was arraigned in Ann Arbor after being charged with the following:



Breaking & Entering a building with intent

Trepass upon a key facility

Malicious destruction of a building ($1000-$20,000)

Tieppo's bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. According to Michigan State Police, it is unclear whether or not he was able to post bond.

He has another court date scheduled for later this month.