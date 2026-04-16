Man charged in kidnapping & sexual assault of student in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Hamtramck on Monday is now facing charges.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Donald James Joseph Arthur Fields, 48, of Hamtramck, with two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, one count of Kidnapping, one count of Felonious Assault, three counts of Felony Firearm and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The kidnapping happened just after 7 a.m. near Edwin and Brombach in Hamtramck streets. The girl, a student at Frontier International Academy, was waiting for her school bus. Hamtramck Police Department Chief Hussein Farhat said the two did not know each other.

Another female student with the victim saw a male walk up to her, place something at her back and force her into the back of his van. It's alleged the suspect also sexually assaulted the victim inside the van.

Students at the school were able to help police track the victim's cell phone. Fields drove her to a convenience store in Detroit, and while inside, the victim was able to signal to the cashier that she was in danger.

The suspect asked for cigarettes and told the girl to pay for them.

"When he ask her to pay for the cigarettes, I stop and go there's something wrong. And she mouthed talked to me, like with no sound, 'help,'" store clerk Abdulrahman Abohatem said.

Watch below: Clerk says girl mouthed 'help' to him after alleged kidnapping in Hamtramck

Clerk says girl mouthed 'help' to him after alleged kidnapping in Hamtramck

Abohatem came out from behind the protective glass, confronted the man and ushered the girl to safety.

"I go out, I kick him out, I ask the girl go behind me," Abohatem said.

See bodycam and surveillance video of the arrest below

Bodycam video released in Hamtramck kidnapping

Surveillance video released in Hamtramck kidnapping

The suspect was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.