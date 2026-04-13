Hamtramck student kidnapped from bus stop at gunpoint; suspect later arrested

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A student at a Hamtramck school was kidnapped at gunpoint on Monday morning while waiting for the bus, and students were able to help police track the suspect down.

School Board President Abdulmalik Algahaim posted on social media that a Frontier student was waiting at the bus stop in the areas of Edwin and Pulaski when they were kidnapped at gunpoint.

Watch an update from police in the video below

Hamtramck police chief speaks after kidnapping of student

According to Algahaim, several students witnessed the incident and were able to track the student's location through social media and cell phone information. Police were contacted immediately.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a stop, taking the suspect in custody. The student is a 16-year-old and is safe.

See bodycam and surveillance video of the arrest below

Bodycam video released in Hamtramck kidnapping

Surveillance video released in Hamtramck kidnapping

In an update during a press conference on Monday afternoon, Police Chief Hussein Farhat said that the incident happened around 7:08 a.m. and the suspect was arrested in less than half an hour.

The case is ongoing, police said, and a weapon was recovered. Police said they will release more information after the suspect has been arraigned.

Police said the community helped them track the suspect down, as witnesses instantly contacted police and provided them with tools to find the victim and recover the teen.

Algahaim also said that they have been in contact with transportation partners, who are taking additional safety precautions during student pick-up and drop-off, and Farhat said that they are increasing security as well.

Hamtramck Mayor Adam Alharbi said the suspect does have a criminal past.

Frontier International Academy released a statement. It reads:

"We are aware of an incident involving a Frontier International Academy student that occurred off school grounds while the student was walking to a bus stop this morning.

We are grateful to report that the student has been safely recovered and is currently with family. Law enforcement acted swiftly, and a suspect is in custody. We are cooperating fully with authorities as they complete their investigation.

The incident did not occur on school property or during school-supervised activities. However, the safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority.

The school is working closely with local law enforcement to ensure continued safety in the surrounding area.

We understand that situations like this can be concerning for families and the broader community. We want to reassure everyone that this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff at Frontier International Academy.

Additional updates will be shared if appropriate. However, we are not able to share any more information at this time due to the ongoing investigation."