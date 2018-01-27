Man charged with eight counts of assault in shooting of DPD officer

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A man connected to the shooting of DPD Officer Glenn Doss has been charged.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Decharlos Brooks, 43, has been charged with eight counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, 7 counts of Resisting and Obstructing, one count of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and 17 counts of Felony Firearm.

It is alleged that Brooks shot Officer Doss in the head after DPD officers were dispatched to a house in the 5500 block of McDougal responding to shots fired.

Doss was transported to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Additionally, Brooks allegedly stood pointing his handgun at other officers at the scene.

Shortly after, Brooks barricaded himself inside his house until the DPD Special Response Team were able to remove him and place him under arrest.