DETROIT, Mich. — Devon Jason Watson, 42, faces one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Jaquoya Wix, a 34-year-old Chipotle employee and mother who was killed last Sunday behind a downtown Detroit restaurant.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the charge Wednesday.

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Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of Detroit Chipotle worker Jaquoya Wix

"It is alleged that this defendant, Mr. Watson, approached the victim when she was sitting in the alley and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. These two people did not know each other, and Mr. Watson then fled the scene," Worthy said in a Wednesday press conference.

wxyz Prosecutor Kym Worthy

Watson appeared before a magistrate Wednesday. Wix was taking a break in an alleyway near the restaurant when the attack occurred in broad daylight. The attack may have been captured in its entirety on video, according to information revealed in court.

Watson's bond was denied. His next court date is Sept. 30.

36th District Court Devon Jason Watson

When asked why premeditation was included in the charge, Worthy said that under Michigan law, premeditation could simply mean a few moments in time.

Watson was hospitalized for serious mental illness in July but was released weeks before the attack. When asked about Watson's mental health history, Worthy said more should come out during future court proceedings.

"We do not delve into that at this time, and let me just say this to be clear: just because someone may have — may have mental health issues, does not mean they're not acutely responsible for their actions," Worthy said.

Wix's family spoke about her life Monday.

"She didn't deserve this. She was doing so good in life; she was so good. We were so proud of her," her sister said.

A media briefing with Wix's family is scheduled for Thursday alongside Chief Todd Bettison.

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