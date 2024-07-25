Man charged with homicide in death of Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man faces 12 charges, including homicide, after a Melvindale police officer was shot and killed over the weekend.

These charges stem from an incident that happened Sunday, when Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said was killed near a car wash while responding to a call about people hanging around the business.

The man that police say shot Said, Michael Lopez, was taken into custodyin Southwest Detroita day later following a manhunt.

According to Michigan State Police, Lopez faces 12 counts after a warrant was issued by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, including:



Homicide- Murder of a Peace Officer

Weapons Possession by a Prohibited Person

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine

Weapons carrying with Unlawful Intent

Felony Firearms (five counts)

Habitual Offender (Fourth Offense)

Hundreds gathered to remember the life of Said earlier this week.

“Mohamed was a funny, intellectual, kind, sweet person. He was a go-getter,” Badr Algamal, Mohamed's friend and a fellow police officer, told us. “He loved his community. His line was always small city with a big heart."

"He loved his job," family member Habsh Ahmed told us. "He loved it. It was not a job — it was not a career. It was a way of life for him."

If you'd like to donate to Said's family, visit a verified GoFundMe page that has been set up for them.