Man charged with killing friend in Southfield gas station attack

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been charged with committing murder at a Southfield gas station, allegedly killing his friend.

The incident happened on April 12 at a BP gas station on 8 Mile Road and Lahser Road, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said.

The victim has been identified as Eddie Clora. His loved ones are left behind with so many questions.

Southfield police laid out details, showing photos of the men struggling. Police say the suspect, Gregory Clark, turned himself in on April 16. On Tuesday, we learned he's already entered a guilty plea.

Barren says the victim and suspect were arguing after they got out of a car. When police arrived, the suspect had already run away.

The victim told them his friend stabbed him. The chief says the victim was stabbed in the chest and he died from those wounds.

"A crowd of people who were watching, who were patrons of the store and also people walking past who stopped and then began to watch. Ultimately, they got involved... between the witnesses who were at the gas station and also alerting (police), we were able to get a response," Barren said.

The victim's sister talked to reporters on Tuesday sharing that her brother was her only sibling of nine that was still alive. Now, she's trying to wrap her head around the unthinkable.

"He called this guy his friend. What kind of friend would do this? That's not a friend. We have to be so careful, so careful who we invite into our lives and our personal space. Who would've thought my brother would be fighting for his life inside his vehicle and outside a gas station," Clora's sister Rhonda Wilson said. "Eddie was everything to us. He loved his family. He's about family and friends."

Clark has been charged with manslaughter. He does not have a criminal history, according to the chief.

His bond is set at half a million dollars. He'll have to pay 10% of that to be released.

His next court date is set for May 1.

