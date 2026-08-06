Man charged with multiple sex assaults in Monroe County, police believe there are more victims

(WXYZ) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with sexual assault in Monroe County, and law enforcement officials believe there could be more victims.

Watch Simon Shayket's report below

Monroe County boy scout leader charged with child sex crimes

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said that John Steven Sorovetz turned himself in after being notified of outstanding felony warrants.

“It’s an absolute betrayal at the highest level,” said Hugh Koogan. “That’s one of the biggest problems with it. The parents trust the people.”

For parent Hugh Koogan — whose child was in Boy Scouts of America — learning of felony criminal sexual conduct charges against John Sorovetz, who worked as an assistant Scout master, has been difficult to process.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, Sorovetz is accused of committing the criminal acts against a minor, and the offenses date back years, including some after official Scout events at a variety of locations.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Earlier, I tried calling and visited Sorovetz’s home, but got no response. I also asked the sheriff to explain his view of the case.

“Anybody that violates children, that’s heart-wrenching," said Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough. “Especially in that setting. He’s a person of trust. When you hear this, it’s just heart-wrenching.”

The sheriff says he faces one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and four counts of CSC involving minor victims.

Detectives say they believe more victims could be out there, and in the meantime, Sorovetz is free on bond.

Separately, attorney David Champine of the Flood Law Firm has filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of one teen. Champine says his client's family alleges Sorovetz attempted to have inappropriate conversations with the child and introduce pornography — targeting a child who was mourning the loss of a parent.

“Fortunately, his mother did what she had to do. Reported it to law enforcement and put a stop to it right there," said Champine.

I’ve also reached out to Boy Scouts of America for a response, and I am waiting to hear back.

Sorovetz's attorney did release the following statement about the case:

"I urge people to withhold opinions until the facts are revealed. Mr. Sorovetz has cooperated throughout every step of the investigation, including passing two polygraph examinations. The complainants are motivated by greed. Mr. Sorovetz has already filed a countersuit demanding compensation for the damages he has suffered from this ordeal. John looks forward to addressing these accusations in court."

The sheriff says anyone with additional info in this case should come forward right away.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.