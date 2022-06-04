Man charged with murder after death of jeweler Daniel Hutchinson

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man accused of shooting and killing a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit has been charged.
Roy Donta Larry, 44, of Detroit was arraigned Friday. He was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm.
The shooting happened Wednesday night in Oak Park on Greenfield Road near 8 Mile Road.
The victim, 47-year-old Daniel Hutchinson of Pleasant Ridge, was shot multiple times in his car. Police believe the victim, a husband and father, was approached by the shooter shortly after leaving his shop Hutch's Jewelry.
Hutchinson's wife was also in the car when the shooter pulled alongside them on a motorbike and opened fire, Oak Park police said. She was not harmed.
Hutchinson is known for his high-profile clients in metro Detroit and beyond.
Larry was denied bond.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oak Park Public Safety Investigation Bureau at 248-691-7511 or 248-691-7513.