Man convicted of intentionally striking woman with pickup, taking body to woods

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of intentionally striking a 64-year-old woman with his pickup truck and then transporting her dead body to a wooded area miles away was convicted of murder and other crimes in southwestern Michigan.

Authorities said Colby Martin hit Melody Rohrer in 2021 while she was out for a walk in Van Buren County, put the body in his vehicle and engaged in sexual acts.

Martin, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. He didn't know Rohrer.

Martin acknowledged in a police interview that he struck Rohrer and left the body in St. Joseph County, but he denied any sexual acts. His attorney told jurors that it was an accident.

Richard Rohrer, the victim's husband, told WWMT-TV that he was thankful for the verdict, "though there is no joy in my family's heart today."