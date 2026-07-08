DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man in his 30s is dead after being shot on Detroit's west side, a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells us.

Watch Ryan Marshall's live report from 7 News Detroit at 6 a.m.

Man dead after being shot, found in crashed vehicle on Detroit's west side

Police responded to a crash just before 4:30 a.m. at the Towne Square Apartments at 20555 Motor Drive, near 8 Mile and the service drive of James Couzens Freeway.

Police got to the scene and found that the driver of the vehicle in the crash had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

We witnessed two men being taken into custody just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. A resident that lives adajacent to the crash was walking to work and told us she woken up by "at least four gunshots" early this morning.

Anyone with more information is asked to call DPD at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SpeakUp.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

