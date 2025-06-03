SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed by police after officials say he pulled out a gun during a foot pursuit that started as a traffic stop in Shelby Township on Tuesday.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Man dead after pulling gun out during foot chase in Shelby Township, police say

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. outside The Hot Spot Coffee Company on Van Dyke Avenue near 22 Mile Road.

According to police, officers were conducting a traffic stop and the suspect, a 41-year-old man from Troy, got out of the car and ran. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

A Shelby Township police officer chased the suspect behind businesses in the area. The officer gave the suspect verbal commands to stop running before using a Taser. The suspect continued to take off and pulled out a gun. The officer then told him to drop the weapon before shooting him.

Watch Chopper 7 video of the scene below:

Chopper 7 over scene of officer-involved shooting outside Shelby Township coffee shop

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. His identity is being withheld at this time, police said.

No one else was hurt.

The suspect's weapon was recovered.

The officer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident.