Man desperately searches for dog after she was stolen during alleged Detroit home robbery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Imagine coming home from work just like any other day to your TVs, gun and beloved dog missing.

This was the reality for Donnell Banks. He told me his home on Auburn Street near Evergreen and Ford roads was broken into on Jan. 10 while he was at work.

"Once I'm approaching the house, I normally hear my dog scratching on the door. So I automatically knew something was wrong and my dog was not scratching on the door," Banks said.

When he was walking through the house to take inventory of all of the things the thieves could have taken, he noticed his back window was completely pushed in.

While he said he was disappointed over the material things taken from him, Banks said he is heartbroken over his sweet little pup Perky missing.

"I really just want my dog back. I don't care about the miscellaneous TVs or firearm or things like that," Banks said.

I reached out to Detroit police to see if they had any more information on where little Perky could be. They told me they are working to find the little pup and recover the stolen items from Banks' home.

In the meantime, they are asking for anyone who might have information on where Banks' dog is to call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640.

