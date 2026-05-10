Man dies after crashing vehicle into guardrail in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has died after crashing a vehicle into a guard rail early Sunday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us.

We're told the crash happened around 2:30 a.m., on M-59 near Livernois Road.

Investigators say that the man, identified by police as 35-year-old Troy resident Cody Trebush, was driving at a high rate of speed and didn't properly navigate a curve, leaving the roadway and striking the guardrail.

Trebush, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that excessive speed was a factor in the crash, but aren't sure if drugs or alcohol factored into the incident.