Man dies in Dearborn after crashing electric bike into utility pole

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Dearborn died Tuesday morning after crashing an electric bicycle into a utility pole Tuesday morning.

Police tell us they responded to the incident around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Schaefer Road and Colson Street.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the 40-year-old man before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What immediately led up to the crash is unknown at this time. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.