Man drowns on Belleville Lake, 3rd drowning in Metro Detroit over Memorial Day weekend

VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — It was a dangerous weekend on the water across Metro Detroit with at least three drowning deaths, the latest happening Monday afternoon in Van Buren Township on Belleville Lake.

Police say a 23-year-old man slipped underwater just before 4:00pm while wading near a sandbar at Firecracker Island, where he and 3 family members had docked their boat. One family member tried to save him as he was going underwater.

Family identified the victim as Patrick Todd. His sister, Mindy, says he was adopted by her parents after he was born with fetal alcohol syndrome. She described him as kind and loving, with a laugh like Spongebob. While for much of their life she was his caretaker, she says he was always looking out for her.

“They’re leaving with a less person and that's just awful, Thats horrible,” said Cat McQuaid who was watching the search from the shore.

McQuaid says she parks her pontoon at the island often.

“You walk the sandbar and you may be at two feet, then you may be at boom 15 feet, 20 feet, 30 feet...”

Patrick's death is the 3rd drowning in metro Detroit this Memorial Day weekend, the first happened at Holly Recreation Area Saturday afternoon where an 11 year old boy drowned just 10 feet from the shore. Later that same day at Galloway Lake in Auburn Hills a 21 year old drowned.

Earlier today, 7 News Detroit reporter Sarah Michals went on Lake St. Clair with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office for tips on water safety.

"One way that people can almost guarantee that they will not drown, is if they are wearing a personal flotation device,” said Lieutenant Gary Wiegand with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division.

His tips include to never swim alone, have a life jacket that fits, have a sober boat driver, have a way to communicate with people who are on shore, and have a proper understanding as well as respect for water depth and currents.