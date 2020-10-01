Menu

Man charged with ethnic intimidation in racist vandalism case targeting Black family in Warren

Following an arraignment Thursday, the suspect behind the racist vandalism against a Black family in Warren faces nine criminal charges.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 01, 2020
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Following an arraignment Thursday, the suspect behind the racist vandalism against a Black family in Warren faces nine criminal charges.

Michael Frederick Jr., 24, was charged with ethnic intimidation and gun charges, including eight felonies and one misdemeanor count.

The judge set bond at $200,000 cash/surety, and Frederick is due back in on Oct. 13 for a probable cause conference and Oct. 20 for a preliminary hearing. Both court appearances are scheduled for 8:45 a.m.

Watch the arraignment below:

On Wednesday, the Warren Police Department announced Frederick confessed to a string of racist vandalism incidents targeting the family earlier this month.

Police executed a search warrant at the suspect's home Tuesday and took him into custody. He was questioned and confessed to the crimes, Dwyer said.

Dwyer added that they found the clothing, masks and shoes worn by the suspect at the time of the alleged crimes.

