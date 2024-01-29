Man found shot to death in Canton roadway, no one in custody

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canton police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot early Monday morning.

It occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Koppernick Road just east of Holly Drive.

Neighbor Jim Davison said he "heard a couple gunshots" and "thought it was fireworks.”

However, he said he knew something was off. When he stepped outside, Davison said he saw the headlights on a red Chevrolet Equinox that was sitting in the roadway.

“So, I took a little ride up there to see and noticed the body (on the roadway) and called 911," he recalled.

Canton police and Michigan State Police responded and remained on scene until about 1 p.m.

“This is the wildest thing that has happened on this street in 65 years,” Neighbor Bill Krashovetz told 7 Action News.

He said something woke him up, and he saw the police lights shining through his window. Krashovetz said he called to check on his neighbor to make sure he was OK.

His neighbor informed him about the gunshots.

Residents are left wondering who the victim is and what happened.

“This poor guy’s body has been laying there for what, 12 hours now. But they’ve got to do a very thorough investigation," Krashovetz said.

Canton police aren’t saying much. Investigators are saying a suspect is not in custody. However, they don't believe there's any further danger to the public.

A friend of the victim told 7 Action News who the victim is. According to the Department of State, the vehicle is registered to an individual of the same name and his address is about a quarter mile away from the incident.

However, 7 Action News is working to verify whether police have notified next of kin.

“I’m just flabbergasted,” Krashovetz said.

Davison said, “Yes, it hits close to home. Yes, it’s three houses down but you know, welcome to life. That’s the world we live in today.”

Anyone with information can call Canton police at 734-394-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.