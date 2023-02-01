Man freed on low bond back allegedly attacked a pregnant woman

(WXYZ) — A man who was out on bond for attempted murder at a Detroit gas station allegedly committed another crime over the weekend, according to police.

Torrion Hudson, the man accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station, is now walking free with a GPS tether following another emergency bond hearing held on Friday morning.

Hudson was able to post bail on Jan. 13 after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000. He was initially released without a tether.

Keta Moore says getting the news has her at a breaking point. Hudson is accused of choking, robbing and shooting Moore's daughter Kyla in the neck.

"I have been strong for so long trying to help my daughter heal," Moore said.

But that strength is growing shaky and her spirits are despondent after learning that the stranger who violently shot her daughter in the neck in late December is back in police custody for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend over the weekend.

"My daughter almost died-and just to find out this woman, the condition she is in, this could have been avoided. I am upset," Moore said.

22-year-old Torrion Hudson is accused of attempting to shoot his girlfriend According to her aunt Patrice Young.

"I was getting off work-the police had called me and said that he had jumped on her and he shot the house with other witnesses in there 3 to 5 times," she said.

The fear for one of his victims who has now undergone four lung surgeries multiplied.

"I am always mad. And then I am having flashbacks on top of that. Then, letting him out, made it worse," Moore said.

But Hudson is back behind bars for allegedly violently attacking another pregnant girlfriend. The Wayne County Prosecutors Office plans on holding an emergency bond hearing Wednesday morning to argue that Hudson's bond should be revoked.

"You're violent and I knew, I knew what he was capable of," Moore said. "He shows who he is."