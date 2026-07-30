A 29-year-old man has been hospitalized on Detroit's west side, the Detroit Police Department tells us, with the suspect barricading themselves in a home.

Watch Kiara Hay's report below

Man hospitalized after being shot on Detroit's west side; suspect barricades in home

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Thursday morning at a home in the 3700 block of Humphrey.

A DPD spokesperson tells that an argument between the victim and the suspect preceded the shooting. Officers transported the victim to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

DPD has the home surrounded and the 10th precinct is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp or to DetroitRewards TV.

This is a developing story; stay with WXYZ.com as learn more.