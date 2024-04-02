Man in Ann Arbor looking into windows of female college students, engaging in lewd acts

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Over the course of a few months, a man has made multiple trips to the same home in Ann Arbor looking into the windows of female college students in the middle of the night and engaging in lewd acts.

The Ann Arbor Police Department is now investigating after the female students, who all attend the University of Michigan, say the man continues to return to the same few windows and has been making stops since last fall.

Police have also added extra patrols in the area of South Forest Avenue and Oakland Avenue due to the incidents.

The Ann Arbor Police Department The man has made several stops to the same home occupied by six female college students

“I see the videos and I see my silhouette moving in the window, so I know exactly what I was doing, what I was wearing or not wearing," Katherine Tenniswood, who lives in the home, said.

According to Tenniswood, the man is aware he's on camera and has attempted to move the surveillance camera to a different angle. Despite his best efforts, he's been caught multiple times not only looking but also engaging in lewd acts inches away from where the women sleep.

"I sort of just wake up and I wonder if he’s like a foot away from my face or not, so that’s really uncomfortable," Tenniswood said. “He keeps coming back to mine specifically."

The University of Michigan students at the off-campus home have been losing sleep over the incidents, even going home to live with parents and loved ones over weekends to get some rest.

WXYZ Katherine Tenniswood says the man visits her window most frequently

“It’s been really, really hard for me to do any of my school work. I’ve been genuinely really struggling, haven’t been able to turn in a lot of assignments," Tenniswood said. “I feel really, really disgusting and really, really used and violated."

Cameron Ross, who also lives in the home, says no one recognizes him or has any ties to the man.

“He doesn’t seem like a student. He doesn’t look like anyone that we know," Ross said. “He usually goes away pretty quickly, but there was one night where he was here for like 45 minutes.”

The man stops by the home between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. and has made stops at least seven times since last fall. The last incident occurred March 24.

As the students try to enjoy their senior year at the university, the visits are affecting their mental health as well as their sense of safety. They've added extra curtains to their windows, an extra surveillance camera and have made signs asking the suspect to leave.

If anyone recognizes the person or may have additional surveillance video from the area, contact the AAPD tip line at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.