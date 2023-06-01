Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside of a Detroit funeral home

(WXYZ) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times outside a funeral home in Detroit Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home on Rosa Parks Boulevard near Glendale Avenue.

7 Action News was on the scene Wednesday and saw at least 50 shell casings shattered on the street.

According to police, it is believed that at least two cars and more than one shooter were involved in this drive-by shooting. They also believe the shooting was targeted.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information comes in.