Watch Now
News

Actions

Man in custody after allegedly stabbing pregnant woman to death in Sterling Heights

sterling height PD.png
WXYZ
sterling height PD.png
Posted at 3:58 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 15:58:32-04

Sterling Heights police say a man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman to death, overnight.

Police say they were called to an apartment on 18 Mile Rd. near M-53 around 3 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found blood at the scene but didn't find anyone.

A short time later, Clinton Township police received a 911 call about a man covered in blood in the area of Harper Ave. and Shook Rd.

Officers located the suspect, and the pregnant woman who was stabbed multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Her unborn child also did not survive.

Police say the man was taken into custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau at 586-446-2825

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help get books to local kids!