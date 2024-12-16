Man killed in drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is dead after he was shot in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side overnight.

We arrived to an emotional scene with who I believe to be the victim's loved ones calling others on the phone saying the victim is dead in between sobs. Right now we don’t have a lot of information other than a suspect fired into that home.

We're on Patton Street between Midland and Pilgrim Streets.

You can see evidence marker number 1 just feet away from where I’m standing. more than the house at the center has crime scene take surrounding it.

Detroit police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. They tell us an unknown suspect shot multiple times into that home. A man inside that home was hit - and died from his injuries.

Right now investigators aren’t giving much more information than that.. there is no suspect information or information on why they shot into this home, and if this was a targeted shooting.

