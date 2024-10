DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Thursday night.

Police say a man was struck by a vehicle near Woodward and Edmund Place around 10:44 p.m.

The victim died from his injuries.

A police source tells 7 News Detroit the man had just left the Red Wings game with another family member.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280.