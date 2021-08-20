Man on motorized bike killed when dragged by hit-and-run driver in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of 46-year-old William Sawyer said he has died from his injuries after a hit and run driver struck him as he rode his motorized bike downtown.

It happened around midnight, Wednesday night going into Thursday morning, on Outer Drive at Gunston on Detroit's east side.

William's brother was riding just feet away from him on Outer Driver when he said an SUV came speeding on Gunston, striking William and never stopping.

William had been in critical condition and in a medically induced coma to treat him, but his family said doctors could not repair the damage done to his body.

"We never got to say another word," said Andre Williams, the victim's brother.

Loved ones told 7 Action News that William's hobby is working on bikes and adding lights to them, especially for children. That's why the family said the driver had to be drunk or distracted to not see his bike, even at night.

"He has lights and everything on there so I understand how you couldn't see him," said Monique Sawyer, William's sister.

The suspect vehicle is described as a burnt orange SUV with front end damage. Anyone with information on that vehicle or the driver is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587) or Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260.