Man pleads guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault of student in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A registered sex offender who was charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint in Hamtramck in April has pleaded guilty.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday that Donald Fields pleaded guilty to six charges, including: kidnapping, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of felony firearm.

See our past coverage in the video below:

Man denied bond after kidnapping and sexual assault of student in Hamtramck

The kidnapping happened just after 7 a.m. near Edwin and Brombach streets in Hamtramck. The girl, a student at Frontier International Academy, was waiting for her school bus. Investigators said surveillance video shows Fields abducting the 16-year-old at gunpoint as she waited for a school bus near her home.

Hamtramck Police Department Chief Hussein Farhat said the two did not know each other.

Watch the press conference with officials after the arraignment in the video player below:

Officials hold press conference after arraignment of suspect in Hamtramck kidnapping

“Our young survivor in this case was simply walking in broad daylight when she was viciously attacked and sexually assaulted. Despite what she had just gone through, her quick thinking and mental toughness saved her life. We cannot reverse what happened to her, but we can work hard to bring justice to her, “ Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Another female student with the victim saw a male walk up to her, place something at her back and force her into the back of his van. It's alleged that the suspect also sexually assaulted the victim inside the van.

Police release video of the Hamtramck abduction:

Police release surveillance video of abduction in Hamtramck

The student the victim was with alerted a school bus driver, who called 911.

"Hi, I’m a school bus driver a girl just told me a girl was just snatched up by a man," the bus driver said.

Students at the school were able to help police track the victim's cellphone.

About 30 minutes after the abduction, police caught up with Fields and rescued the teenager at a Sunoco gas station on Detroit's east side.

Before police arrived, the victim was able to signal to the cashier that she was in danger.

The suspect asked for cigarettes and told the girl to pay for them.

"When he ask her to pay for the cigarettes, I stop and go there's something wrong. And she mouthed talked to me, like with no sound, 'help,'" store clerk Abdulrahman Abohatem said.

Watch below: Clerk says girl mouthed 'help' to him after alleged kidnapping in Hamtramck

Clerk says girl mouthed 'help' to him after alleged kidnapping in Hamtramck

Abohatem came out from behind the protective glass, confronted the man and ushered the girl to safety.

"I go out, I kick him out, I ask the girl go behind me," Abohatem said. "I feel good when you save somebody. Sixteen years old — she is child."

"I believe this could have went a lot worse than it did. We have every belief that this could have ended really badly if it wasn't for the two witnesses as well as the officers' ability to be there," Hamtramck Police Chief Hussein Farhat said.

Fields is a registered sex offender who previously spent time in prison for a home invasion and assault with intent to commit sexual contact.

"This is a man who picked up a child in broad daylight, kidnapped her sexually assaulted her at gunpoint," Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Grace Broughton said.

See bodycam and surveillance video of the arrest below

Bodycam video released in Hamtramck kidnapping

Surveillance video released in Hamtramck kidnapping

The rescue and subsequent charges have brought relief to the community.

"I want to personally commend the victim herself for her incredible courage in seeking help. I also want to recognize the students who acted immediately to alert authorities. Our officers at the Hamtramck Police Department for their rapid response and the brave gas station clerk who quickly... and heroically acted to save her life. Their collective bravery represents the true spirit of Hamtramck," Hamtramck Mayor Adam Alharbi said in a press conference following the arraignment.

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