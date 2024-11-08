Man shot and killed in parking lot of Waterford Twp. movie theater on Thursday night

Waterford Township police said a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a movie theater late Thursday night.

According to police, they were called to the MJR Theater on Highland Rd. around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

The man was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect, and with help from West Bloomfield police, they were able to arrest the 24-year-old man from West Bloomfield.

Police say it was not a random act, but the investigation is ongoing.

They are looking for potential witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to call 248-618-6108.