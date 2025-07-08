DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex on Detroit's east side.

Watch the live report from Brittany Toolis in the 5 a.m. show

Man shot & killed at apartment complex on Detroit's east side

It happened early Tuesday morning at Conner Creek Elderly, with police telling us it happened right at the main door of the complex.

The victim was grabbing a DoorDash order when they were shot at by multiple individuals, residents tell us.

Information about the suspect and the circumstances that led up to this shooting is still being investigated.

This is a developing situation. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story with more information as we learn more.