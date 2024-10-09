Man shot, killed by Detroit police after firing at officers near kids football practice

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed by Detroit police after he fired shots at officers at a park as kids were playing little league football on Tuesday.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. on the city's east side at Balduck Park near Chandler Park Drive and Canyon Street.

Detroit police provide information about officer-involved shooting on east side

Officers were on routine patrol in the area when they noticed a man they knew "from a previous narcotics deal," Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said. Officers then put his name into the the state's Law Enforcement Information Network system, or LEIN, and they found that he had a parole violation.

The officers parked their vehicle and when they approached the man, police said he pulled a gun out from his waistband and fired at an officer. The officer returned fire and the man died at the scene.

The officer thought he was shot and was taken to the hospital, where it was found he was not injured. The patrol car sustained some damage from the gunfire, which Fitzgerald said could be why the officer thought he was shot.

The man killed had "a lengthy criminal history," Fitzgerald said.

No other injuries were reported.

"Just very, very fortunate. This is a horribly dangerous situation," Fitzgerald said. "I'm just very, very thankful that no one else was injured."

Families were at the park enjoying enjoying little league football at the time. They have since left and police remained at the scene Tuesday night.