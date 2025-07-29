Man shot & killed overnight on Detroit's west side after violent weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man in his 30s was killed overnight after being shot on Detroit's west side, police tell us.

Police were killed to the report of a shooting in the 17200 block of Sunderland around midnight on Tuesday, and found a man who was pronounced dead at the scee.

The circumstances leading up to his death are unknown at this time, as Detroit Police's Homicide Unit investigating the incident. If you have information, you can contact the unit at 313-596-2260 or submit an anonymous tip at Crimestoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp or DetroitRewardstv.com.

This death follows a weekend sending shockwaves throughout the community. Just 24 hours ago, two people died and two were hurt in a quadruple shooting at a Marathon gas station. And just hours before that, a six-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire and killed by a stray bullet.

All this recent violence has community members like Ronald Foster concerned.

“It’s been a lot of mass shootings," Foster said. "I’m a combat veteran and have been shot here. I’ve not seen so much carnage in Iraq that I see that goes on here more recently more importantly amongst our children and our youth, 25 and under that feel oppressed.”

In an effort to curb youth violence, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison went before city council on Monday to make his case for increasing the fines parents must pay when their kids ages 15 or younger violate a 10 p.m. curfew.

The first offense is currently $75, but he wants to increase it to $250, with a second offense then being increased to $500. Bettison addressed concerns from some parents that the fees are too high on 7 News Detroit yesterday.

“I had a total of 11 non-fatal shootings this weekend. And, what I would tell you to those parents, it’s gonna cost you a whole lot more for medical care, for a gunshot wound. It’s gonna cost you a whole lot more a lawyer to get your kid out of trouble when they get into trouble," Chief Bettison said.

Detroit City Council will vote whether to increase the fine against parents for juvenile curfew violations later today at city hall.

