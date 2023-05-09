Man smashes window of Cafe d'Mongo's with chair, reward offered

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The search is on for a man who smashed in a window at Cafe d’Mongos Speakeasy in downtown Detroit.

The incident was caught on camera, and there’s now a reward for information. The business owner is asking anyone with information to come forward.

If only walls could talk, every inch inside Cafe d'Mongo's Speakeasy would have a story to tell, from historical items to photos of celebrities visiting the bar.

“Quentin Tarantino, Ryan Gosling,” owner Larry Monogo said of the photos on his wall. “He (Gosling) sat at every table, talked to everybody, I mean, he stayed the whole night. Got on the piano and starting singing, it blew my mind.”

This weekend a few hours after closing Saturday night, Mongo got an alert from ADT that someone was inside his business. The man seen on camera stole just $6, but video captured it all — except one major detail.

“I said, 'When did he break the window?' We couldn't find it," Mongo said. "We said 'Well, rewind some more.'”

Turns out roughly 45 minutes earlier, a different man was walking by the bar when he suddenly stopped, eyeing the window and the patio furniture. He then threw a chair through the window, shattering it. He never entered the bar and ran off.

“It seemed like he exploded. He looked, took the chair, then bam, took off," Mongo said. “When you look at that video, you have to say, 'Why?'”

Detroit police say they are searching for the man, sharing his photo to the public. Mongo hopes he’s caught, concerned about more than the just the damage to his bar.

“I'm more concerned about the damage that young man is going to do in the future if he doesn't get any help now,” Mongo said.

There is a $250 reward offered by Detroit Rewards TV. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340.