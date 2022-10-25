Man suspected of killing Lyft driver in Pontiac faces judge

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A murder mystery is unfolding after the death of a Lyft driver in Pontiac last Friday.

Family members and friends have set up a memorial in Pontiac to honor Dina May Terrell, who was killed tragically while working as a Lyft driver.

“She was an amazing person all the way around. She was always there for anyone and everyone,” Terrell’s niece Raven Brantley said.

Brantley told 7 Action News the 49-year-old victim died of a gunshot to the head was gunned down at Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street.

“She has three sons and three grandkids, a lot of sisters, siblings and stuff like that. She also just recovered from cancer and was helping family make ends meet,” Brantley said. “You were almost to your destination. We don’t understand and it doesn’t sit in a way we can get closure.”

Nineteen-year-old Kemarrie Phillips is now facing murder and other charges. His bond was denied Tuesday, and the motive remains unknown. He’s pleaded guilty and asked for a court-appointed lawyer.

We asked retired Michigan State Police Inspector Ellis Stafford about how drivers can protect themselves.

“If there is something the person is doing to make you uncomfortable, you may want to pull over to a gas station, say you need to make a call or use the bathroom. Get out of that car. Even if you can’t articulate it, get out. Call the police. Let them sort it out,” Stafford said.

For Terrell’s family, the sadness is immeasurable.

“She was just the ride share, the Lyft driver. No connection to this person. We have never seen him in our lives, and it wasn’t a robbery,” Brantley said.

We’ve learned Phillips has no history of criminal activity or mental health issues. He’s due back in court on Nov. 3.

Lyft has also issued a statement expressing their heartbreak, saying they are in contact with family and law enforcement.

"We are heartbroken by this tragic incident. Our hearts are with the victim's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we are in touch with the family to offer our support. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in any way we can, and will continue our efforts to combat this senseless violence and help keep drivers safe."

-Lyft spokesperson

If you’d like to help the family, visit their GoFundMe page.