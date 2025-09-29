Man taken into custody after driving past barricade near Grand Blanc church shooting & fire

(WXYZ) — A man was taken into custody after driving past a barricade Monday near the scene of a deadly mass shooting and fire at a Grand Blanc Township church.

7 News Detroit cameras were rolling when the vehicle drove past the barricade. Police ordered the man to stop, and he complied.

Officers spoke with him, and he was handcuffed and placed into the back of a police cruiser without incident.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said the 21-year-old man is in custody, and they are still investigating the incident.

Law enforcement officials are reminding people to avoid the area of the church while investigators continue to comb through the aftermath of the shooting and the fire.

