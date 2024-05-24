Man wanted after randomly hitting patron with metal pipe at Ann Arbor brewery

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Police Department is searching for a man who randomly hit another man with a metal pipe at a brewery.

The incident, which police described as an unprovoked assault, happened at Wolverine State Brewing Company at 2019 West Stadium, around 10 p.m. last night (Thursday, May 23).

The suspect (pictured below) allegedly walked up to a patron at the brewery and hit him in the back with a metal pipe before fleeing the scene on foot.

Screenshot from press release via Ann Arbor Police Department Suspect photo

The patron didn't know the suspect, and police say they did not speak prior to the incident. The patron was transported to the hospital, but injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contract the AAPD tip line at (734)794-6939 or over email at tips@a2gov.org.