FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Flat Rock are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation.

Amos Glenn Lowe is the person of interest Michigan State Police, along with local Flat Rock police, are searching for in connection to a killing that happened Tuesday.

Details of the homicide have not yet been released.

Police are asking if you see Lowe, please contact the Flat Rock Police Department at 734-782-2496 ext. 0.